Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
(815) 478-3321
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
Mary F. Knapp Obituary
Mary F. Knapp

Mary F. Knapp, age 99, of Manhattan, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

Mary F. Knapp, age 99, of Manhattan, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

Visitation for Mary will be Friday, November 29, 2019 from 4-6:00 P.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. Funeral service for Mary will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 30, 2019. Interment Manhattan Center Cemetery, Manhattan.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 24, 2019
