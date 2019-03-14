Mary Florence Munchalfen



Born: August 26, 1928



Died: February 17, 2019



Mary Florence Munchalfen (nee Collofello), 90, is now at peace with her soul mate. Mary decided it was time to join Arnie to continue their everlasting love affair on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Mary was a first generation Italian-American, born on August 26, 1928. The youngest of seven, she was born and raised in Crest Hill, IL.



Mary is survived by nine children, Arnold (Lois) Munchalfen, William (Fern Jadron) Munchalfen, Donald (Annette) Munchalfen, George Munchalfen, Maryann (Robert) Martorelli, Terri (John) Wiles, John (Joann) Munchalfen, Vicki (Stanley) Shorey, and Penny (Donald) Pearce. The legacy continues to grow with grandchildren, Katherine Munchalfen, Nicholas Munchalfen, Tricia Munchalfen, Mary (Mark) Gilmer, Donald Munchalfen, Michelle (Thomas) Banas, Jennifer Paulino, John (Danielle) Giannerini, Mitchell (Michelle) Munchalfen, Angela Munchalfen, Stefanie Shorey, Tyler Shorey, Suzanne Shorey, Emily Pearce and Grace Pearce; 17 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sister, Ann Golob; as well as dozens of nieces, nephews and cousins.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Arnold Munchalfen; parents, Angela Rosa (Giordano) and Giostino; grandchildren, Danielle Munchalfen, Robert Martorelli Jr., Jessica Thomas, and Matthew Munchalfen; and brothers, Santo, Emil, Rosairo, Felix, and Salvator.



Mary worked with her husband to establish Arnie's Auto Body Supply in Joliet, IL which is managed by family celebrating 50 years in business. She loved to crochet, cook and bake collecting wonderful recipes. She always made time to talk, laugh, love and play a few hands of cards. Retiring to Tampa, Florida, she traveled often to see family and friends, plus took several trips abroad. She treasured visiting her family in San Vittorino, Caramanico Italy to see where her mother and father were raised with the beautiful mountains, flowing fountains and wonderful fig trees. She touched our lives and will be dearly missed. A member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Tampa, FL, she is now at peace.



The family would like to thank the staff of Symphony as well as Hospice for her excellent care throughout her journey.



A memorial service for Mary will be held at 10:00 a.m. on March 15, 2019 at St John The Baptist Church in Joliet, IL.



Obituary and tribute wall for Mary Florence Munchalfen at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.



Agreements entrusted to: Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary