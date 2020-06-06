Mary Frances Haines
Mary Frances Haines "Mickey" (nee McLinden), age 88, of Shorewood, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her home surrounded by the love of her family. Mickey was born in Joliet on May 2, 1932, the daughter of the late Henry and Helene (nee Griffin) McLinden. She was a graduate of St Francis High School. Always a caring person, Mickey studied nursing at St. Joseph Hospital and enjoyed a rewarding career as a Registered Nurse. She worked alongside numerous doctors at St. Joseph Hospital before retiring after several years from the Will County Health Department as a public health nurse.
Mickey was a spiritual woman who led by example, instilling her beliefs in the lives of her children. She was an active parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church in Shorewood.
Mickey enjoyed staying active. She kept busy with family and friends, whether they were out on the golf course, traveling together, walking the neighborhood, or playing cards. But time spent with her family is what she cherished the most in life. She will be missed by all that loved her.
Mickey is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, William Earl Haines; five children, Liz (the late Ray) Vargocko, Bill (Maryann) Haines, Bob (Pam) Haines, Barb (Mike) Mores, and Tom (Terri) Haines; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
She is preceded by her daughter in infancy; her parents; one sister Joan Kulig; and her in-laws, Louis and Ione Haines.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to The Timbers and Joliet Area Community Hospice for the excellent care and compassion that they showed Mickey and the family during this difficult time.
Funeral Services for Mary Frances Haines will be held privately by the family. The family has requested to live stream the services of their loved one on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Please click on this link https://youtu.be/BkSgg8XiKL0 and follow the instructions to show your support for them at a time when you cannot be physically present, but your thoughts, prayers, and connection are. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu off lowers, memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 would be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 6, 2020.