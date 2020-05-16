Sister Mary Franz, OSF (Ursuline)
Sister Mary Franz, OSF (1916 - 2020) died at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, Joliet, Illinois, on May 7, 2020. A native of Columbus, Ohio, Sister Mary was one of twelve children born to Rosa and Joseph Franz. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers: Cornelius, Clarence, Joseph, Robert, Herman, Otto, George and Edward and her sisters: Elizabeth, Bertha and Amelia. Sister Mary Franz was a member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate for 84 years and at the time of her death she was the oldest Sister in the community, just 16 days short of her 104th birthday.
Sister Mary attended St. Mary Grade and High School in Columbus and graduated from St. Francis Academy (now Joliet Catholic Academy) in Joliet, Illinois. In 1932, she came to Joliet to enter the Joliet Franciscans. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of St. Francis, now the University of St. Francis, Joliet, Illinois and a Master of Science Degree in Mathematics from DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois.
Sister Mary (then Sister Ursuline) began her educational ministry at St. Bernard School in Joliet teaching grades 6 and 7. From 1937 to 1938 she completed her course work at the College of St. Francis. In 1939, she began 11 years of teaching in High Schools: St. Francis Academy, St. Clement (Chicago, Illinois) and Sacred Heart (Englewood, Illinois). From 1950 - 1957 she taught Biology and Mathematics at the College of St. Francis.
In 1960, Sister Mary served the Congregation as Directress of Postulants at St. Francis Convent for seven years and taught also in the Mathematics Department at the College of St. Francis. After working in the business office of St. Francis Convent for six years, Sister considered a new ministry of Pastoral Care. She completed her Clinical Pastoral Education Training in 1977 and began 30 year ministry at various parishes in Ohio serving as a Pastoral Associate and Parish Visitor.
In 2010, Sister Mary moved back to Joliet, where she ministered in service to the Sisters in the Joliet area until 2013 when she retired at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home.
Due to the restrictions of the COVID Virus there will be no wake for Sister Mary Franz. She will be interred in the Congregation's plot at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville, IL. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Sister Mary Franz at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate, 1433 Essington Road, Joliet, IL 60435.
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Sister Mary Franz, OSF (1916 - 2020) died at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, Joliet, Illinois, on May 7, 2020. A native of Columbus, Ohio, Sister Mary was one of twelve children born to Rosa and Joseph Franz. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers: Cornelius, Clarence, Joseph, Robert, Herman, Otto, George and Edward and her sisters: Elizabeth, Bertha and Amelia. Sister Mary Franz was a member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate for 84 years and at the time of her death she was the oldest Sister in the community, just 16 days short of her 104th birthday.
Sister Mary attended St. Mary Grade and High School in Columbus and graduated from St. Francis Academy (now Joliet Catholic Academy) in Joliet, Illinois. In 1932, she came to Joliet to enter the Joliet Franciscans. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of St. Francis, now the University of St. Francis, Joliet, Illinois and a Master of Science Degree in Mathematics from DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois.
Sister Mary (then Sister Ursuline) began her educational ministry at St. Bernard School in Joliet teaching grades 6 and 7. From 1937 to 1938 she completed her course work at the College of St. Francis. In 1939, she began 11 years of teaching in High Schools: St. Francis Academy, St. Clement (Chicago, Illinois) and Sacred Heart (Englewood, Illinois). From 1950 - 1957 she taught Biology and Mathematics at the College of St. Francis.
In 1960, Sister Mary served the Congregation as Directress of Postulants at St. Francis Convent for seven years and taught also in the Mathematics Department at the College of St. Francis. After working in the business office of St. Francis Convent for six years, Sister considered a new ministry of Pastoral Care. She completed her Clinical Pastoral Education Training in 1977 and began 30 year ministry at various parishes in Ohio serving as a Pastoral Associate and Parish Visitor.
In 2010, Sister Mary moved back to Joliet, where she ministered in service to the Sisters in the Joliet area until 2013 when she retired at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home.
Due to the restrictions of the COVID Virus there will be no wake for Sister Mary Franz. She will be interred in the Congregation's plot at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville, IL. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Sister Mary Franz at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate, 1433 Essington Road, Joliet, IL 60435.
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on May 16, 2020.