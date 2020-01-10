|
|
Mary Gallagher Bittaker
Mary Gallagher Bittaker (Brand), age 104, a resident of Mokena, formerly of New Lenox, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Mary is survived by her loving family; son Michael (Marilyn) Gallagher, stepson Henry (Susan) Bittaker, stepson William (Karen) Duck, daughter-in-Law Marion Gallagher, and numerous loving grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her three husbands: Earl Boggess, Lawrence Gallagher, and Leroy Bittaker; three of her children: Franklin (Betty and Elizabeth) Boggess, Martha (late Joseph) Squellati, and John (Marion) Gallagher; and two siblings James (late Ruth) Brand and Freda (late William) Bailey. Mary was a civil servant for the US federal government for twenty years.
She was a member of the Eastern Star and the United Methodist Church of New Lenox. Mary enjoyed doing crafts including knitting, sewing, card making and holiday decorations.
The family will receive friends at the United Methodist Church of New Lenox, 339 W. Haven Ave, New Lenox, IL 60451 on Saturday, January 11 from 9:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the United Methodist Church of New Lenox would be appreciated. Info at www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 10, 2020