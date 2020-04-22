The Herald-News Obituaries
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Mary D. Gates

Mary D. Gates, Age 84 of Crest Hill, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 with her family by her side.

Born in Chicago, IL Mary was a daughter of James and Mae (Née Hall) Turner. She was raised and educated in the Englewood area and graduated from Loretto High School.

On July 25, 1945, Mary was wedded to James C. Gates in St. Leo Catholic Church, Chicago, IL. They lived in the Englewood, Scottsdale and Oak Lawn area and retired to Carillon Lakes in Crest Hill.

She was employed as an Office Manager at Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn and retired after 30 years of dedicated service.

She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Crest Hill, the Stamping, Mah-Jongg and Bridge Clubs and a former member of St. Linus Parish, Oak Lawn and St. Bede Parish, Chicago.

In her free time, she especially enjoyed crafting greeting cards for her family and friends.

Survivors include her sons; Stephen (Darla Abbas) Gates and William (Terrie) Gates,

grandchildren; Dana (Dan Elddine), Anthony (Hillary), and Lisa Gates, Michelle (Brian) Foht, Stephen (April) and Sarah (Tyler Welborn) Gates, Edwin (Elise) Traynor, Holly (William) Martin-Burke and William (Laurie Fields, Fiancé) Gates, Jr., fifteen great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, brother; George (Mary Ann) Turner, sister; Kay (the late Arnie) Swanson and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James C. Gates (2004), son; David A. Gates (1998), parents; James and Mae Turner, three brothers and two sisters.

Private services were held at Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, 1500 Black Road, Joliet, IL 60435, Rev. Tom Cargo officiating. Mary was laid to rest beside her husband in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL.

All relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, July 25, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church 1705 Burry Circle Drive, Crest Hill, IL.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Mary's memory to: Christmas Without Cancer - christmaswithoutcancer.org

Friends may sign the online guest book by logging onto: www.PleseFuneralservices.com

Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the genuine care and direction of Kenneth A. Plese, in Joliet, IL 815-735-2125.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 22, 2020
