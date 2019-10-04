|
Mary Helen Hillock
Born: September 21, 1941; in Joliet, IL
Died: September 5, 2019; in Leesburg, FL
Mary Helen Hillock, nee Bryan. Mary was a wonderful woman, a devoted wife to John Hillock for over 60 years, and a nurturing and loving mother to their two daughters. Mary passed away on September 5, 2019, in Leesburg, FL, where she and her husband have resided for the past seven years. Mary fought a long, hard battle with Alzheimer's disease, which eventually overcame her.
Mary is survived by her beloved husband John Hillock, their two loving daughters, Marina Kostyra (Michael) and Christina Strauch (Daniel); and her cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren: granddaughters, Laura Leath, nee Strauch, and Michelle Strauch; grandson, David Kostyra; and great granddaughter Kaila and great grandson Zachary. Also surviving, a sister, Ruby Hernandez, nee Bryan; brother, Samuel Bryan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary was always smiling and ready for whatever life would bring. Compassionate, thoughtful, and generous of spirit, Mary was someone you would wish were in your life. With all our hearts, we are grateful she was in ours. Mary will be missed by all who knew her.
After cremation, Mary rests in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. Private ceremony, attended by immediate family. Mary was preceded in death by her mother Fay Slagel, nee Bryan; father Samuel "Rube" Slagel; brothers Robert Bryan, Roland Bryan, Lawrence Bryan, and James Slagel.
Donations to Alzheimer's Research at Mayo Clinic in Mary's name to fight this devastating disease will be greatly appreciated. Mail to: Mayo Clinic - Department of Development, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905. Online donations to Mayo Clinic may be made at: www.philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donatemc. Please designate your donation to Alzheimer's Disease Research.
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2019