Mary Beth Hollars



(nee Lake)



Mary Beth Hollars, (nee Lake), age 65, a lifelong resident of Joliet, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Silver Cross Hospital with her family by her side.



Born June 20, 1953 in Joliet, she was the daughter of Corlie and Elizabeth (nee Pierson) Lake. She was a graduate of Joliet East High School and worked for Kohl's Department Store in Shorewood.



Mary Beth loved to cook and her kitchen will be empty without her. She enjoyed playing Bingo and Candy Crush on her phone. She loved her family dearly and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold Robert Hollars, Sr. (January 25, 2012); her parents; one sister, Jayne Paul; and one brother, Corlie Lake, Jr.



Surviving are her children, Elizabeth Allen of Diamond, Roberta Carnes of Joliet, Brian Hollars of Crete, and Patricia Ray of Joliet; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jacqueline (the late Robert) Hritz and Judy (Bernard) Ross, both of Joliet; a special friend, Rebecca Garcia of Joliet; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Visitation for Mary Beth Hollars will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet. Funeral services will be held Friday, at 12:30 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.



Published in The Herald-News on May 14, 2019