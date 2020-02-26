|
Mary Ida Watkins
Mary Ida Watkins (nee Ritter), of Joliet, IL passed away on Saturday February 22, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL on March 12, 1948.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Mary Ritter; husband, Robert "Bob" Watkins; and brother, John "Johnny" Ritter.
Mary is survived by her three sons, Robert Watkins, Vincent Caudill, and James Caudill; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also survived by her siblings, Christine, Cathy, and Eddie.
Memorial Service: Thursday February 27, 2020, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Delgado Funeral Chapel, 400 Landau Ave., Joliet, IL.
Cremation rites were accorded.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 26, 2020