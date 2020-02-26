The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delgado Funeral Chapel
400 Landau Ave
Joliet, IL 60432
(815) 774-9220

Mary Ida Watkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ida Watkins Obituary
Mary Ida Watkins

Mary Ida Watkins (nee Ritter), of Joliet, IL passed away on Saturday February 22, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL on March 12, 1948.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Mary Ritter; husband, Robert "Bob" Watkins; and brother, John "Johnny" Ritter.

Mary is survived by her three sons, Robert Watkins, Vincent Caudill, and James Caudill; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also survived by her siblings, Christine, Cathy, and Eddie.

Memorial Service: Thursday February 27, 2020, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Delgado Funeral Chapel, 400 Landau Ave., Joliet, IL.

Cremation rites were accorded.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Delgado Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -