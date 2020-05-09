Mary J. schmitt
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary J. Schmitt

Mary J. Schmitt (nee Bounds), age 90, of Ottawa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Ottawa Pavilion, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 1, 1929, the daughter of the late Frank and Rose (nee Clause) Bounds. Mary was born and raised in Wedron, IL, and was a graduate of Serena High School. She was a member of the Ottawa Moose Lodge #960 and the American Legion Post #33 in Ottawa.

Mary lived an active life. She enjoyed dancing, bowling, and being out in the fresh air on the golf course. In 2001 she married Earl Schmitt. For the past 20 years, they enjoyed spending their winters together in Zepher Hills, Florida.

Mary is survived by her loving husband, Earl Schmitt; her children, Mary (the late Donald) Weiss, Roy Dale (Carol) Smith, and Stan (Joyce) Smith; six grandchildren, Brandi (Matthew) Breen, Brooke (Jeff) Love, Eric (Anna) Smith, Nick (Alyson) Smith, Alison (fiancé George Lessmann) Smith, and Alessa (Matt) Tracy; four great-grandchildren, Dalton Smith, Charlotte Breen, April Jo Tracy, and Brennan Love; Several nieces and nephews also survive.

She is preceded by her parents; her siblings, Veda Gould, Naomi Kuk, and Frank Bounds; and the father of her children, Roy Frank Smith.

Funeral Services for Mary J. Schmitt will be held privately by the family at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL. Interment will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the Ottawa Pavilion, 704 E Glover St, Ottawa, IL 61350, would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved