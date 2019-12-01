|
|
Mary J. Wilburn
nee Cook
Age 74, of Joliet, IL passed away peacefully Thursday November 28, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.
She was born May 18, 1945 to the late Daisy (Pugh) and Freeman Cook.
Beloved wife of the late Mason Wilburn; loving mother of Chris Wilburn, Evalyn (Wayne) Downen, Rebecca (Bob) Stigler and Alison (Brian)Haldorson; devoted grandmother of Ashley (Scott) Mathre, Jacob Wilburn;Stephanie, Stephen and Mason Downen; Laura Stigler; Sarah (Neal) Nelson and Brian Haldorson; proud great grandmother of Austin Mathre; dear sister of Martha (Dick) Hines, Joan (Joe) Guglielmenti and the late Freeman (Kay) Cook. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Mary was employed for many years as a Pastry Chef at the Hollywood Casino. She will be remembered fondly as a genuine individual with a great sense of humor who would call it as she saw it. A special mention to Ashley Mathre, Mary's granddaughter, who saw to it that Mary received the best care possible as her health declined.
As it was Mary's wish cremation rites will be accorded. A gathering of family and friends will be held Wednesday December 4, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Chef Klaus' Steak and Seafood, 20827 S. LaGrange Rd., Frankfort, IL.
In lieu of flowers memorials in her name can be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice.
For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 1, 2019