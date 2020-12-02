Mary Jane (Née Mersereau) Masty
Born: May 19, 1949
Died: November 25, 2020
Age 71 of Crest Hill, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center.
Born May 19, 1949 in Bangor, Maine, Mary Jane was a daughter of Raymond and Shirley (Née Peters) Mersereau. She was raised in the Natick Massachusetts area and graduated from Natick High School. On November 24, 1973, Mary Jane married Kenneth J. "Ken" Masty in St. Bridget Catholic Church, Framingham, Massachusetts.
She was retired as a legal secretary after many years of dedicated service.
She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church.
In Mary Jane's free time she enjoyed traveling with her husband, Ken to Italy, Spain and Greece. In recent years, she spent time reading, playing bingo and completing word search puzzles.
Survivors include her devoted friends, Joy and Christopher (Boettcher) Dean, their children; Avery & Ryleigh Dean, and numerous friends from this area and several other states.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 45 years, Ken (Sept. 20, 2019), and sister: Norma J. (Michael) O'Donnell.
All friends are invited to meet at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 1711 Burry Circle Drive, Crest Hill on Thursday, December 3, 2020 for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with Rev Tom Cargo officiating.
Face masks and social distancing are required and will be observed.
Per Mary Jane's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
Mary Jane and Ken will be laid to rest in Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, IL. Friends may sign the online guest book by logging onto: www.PleseFuneral.com
.
Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the genuine care and direction of Kenneth A. Plese, in Joliet, IL 815-735-2125.