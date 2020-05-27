mary jane mcinerney
Born: March 14, 1931; in Chicago, IL
Died: May 23, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Mary Jane "MJ" McInerney (nee LaGiglia), age 89, passed away at her home In Joliet on May 23 surrounded by her dear friends.
Born in Chicago on March 14, 1931 to Louis and Nellie LaGiglia.
Survived by two sons, John (Lorrie) of LaPorte In and Michael (Ann) of Midlothian Il; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; one brother, Louis LaGiglia of Colorado.
Preceded by parents, husband, Michael, two sons, William "Billy" and Terrance "Terry", and special friend, Jerome Dwyer.
Sincere thanks to caregivers, Gerry, Bonnie, and Mira.
MJ was past president of the Beverly Junior Club.
Services for MJ will be Wednesday, May 27 from 2-4 pm with prayer services at 3:30 pm at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded, per MJ's wishes.
No flowers, please, but contributions to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
Family and friends are invited to join the live stream services, Wednesday May 27, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., by going to Mary Jane's Tribute wall at BGSfuneralhome.com and click on the link.
Published in The Herald-News from May 27 to May 28, 2020.