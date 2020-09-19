Mary Jane Reibel
Mary Jane Reibel, passed away at her home in Plainfield, IL on September 14, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jim; her sister, JoAnn; her children, Ken, Denise, and John; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clay and Elizabeth Nichols.
Mary Jane served 33 years as a registered nurse and house supervisor at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan. She was also a longtime member of the Kalamazoo chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, and served as president for a term. A Detroit native, she earned a BS in nursing from Wayne State University School of Nursing in 1953.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. There are no services planned at this time. Obituary and Tribute wall for Mary Jane are available at tezakfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements entrusted to: