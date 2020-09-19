1/1
Mary Jane Reibel
Mary Jane Reibel

Mary Jane Reibel, passed away at her home in Plainfield, IL on September 14, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jim; her sister, JoAnn; her children, Ken, Denise, and John; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clay and Elizabeth Nichols.

Mary Jane served 33 years as a registered nurse and house supervisor at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan. She was also a longtime member of the Kalamazoo chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, and served as president for a term. A Detroit native, she earned a BS in nursing from Wayne State University School of Nursing in 1953.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. There are no services planned at this time.



Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
