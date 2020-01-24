The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:30 AM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph church
Lockport , IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rothlisberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jane (Libersher) Rothlisberger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jane (Libersher) Rothlisberger Obituary
Mary Jane Rothlisberger

(nee: Libersher)

Age 93, of Lockport, passed away January 21, 2020. Born in Joliet, a lifelong area resident. Retired in 1996 from Lucent Technologies in Lisle after 21 years of service. Member of New Outlook Pioneers of America, St. Joseph Church, Lockport Senior Club, JCA Alumni Association and St. Joseph School, Joliet Alumni.

Preceded in death by her husband, James (1967); a son, Kurt Rothlisberger; her parents, John and Ann (Nemanich) Libersher; brothers, Ray, Bob, Al Libersher; sisters, Evelyn Montgomery and Mildred Gomora.

Survived by her children, Linda (David) Cooke, Bill (Michelle) Rothlisberger and Gail Novitovic; many grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and her daughter-in-law, Sue Rothlisberger.

Mary Jane was the most generous and loving person you could ever meet. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Visitation Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9th Street, Lockport, 60441. Funeral services will be held, Monday January 27, 2020 9:30 a.m. from the O'Neil Funeral Home Chapel, to St. Joseph church, Lockport for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Joliet. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Joliet Area Hospice House would be appreciated.

Family and friends can sign the online guestbook or attain directions at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -