Mary Jane Rothlisberger
(nee: Libersher)
Age 93, of Lockport, passed away January 21, 2020. Born in Joliet, a lifelong area resident. Retired in 1996 from Lucent Technologies in Lisle after 21 years of service. Member of New Outlook Pioneers of America, St. Joseph Church, Lockport Senior Club, JCA Alumni Association and St. Joseph School, Joliet Alumni.
Preceded in death by her husband, James (1967); a son, Kurt Rothlisberger; her parents, John and Ann (Nemanich) Libersher; brothers, Ray, Bob, Al Libersher; sisters, Evelyn Montgomery and Mildred Gomora.
Survived by her children, Linda (David) Cooke, Bill (Michelle) Rothlisberger and Gail Novitovic; many grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and her daughter-in-law, Sue Rothlisberger.
Mary Jane was the most generous and loving person you could ever meet. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Visitation Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9th Street, Lockport, 60441. Funeral services will be held, Monday January 27, 2020 9:30 a.m. from the O'Neil Funeral Home Chapel, to St. Joseph church, Lockport for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Joliet. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Joliet Area Hospice House would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 24, 2020