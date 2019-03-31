The Herald-News Obituaries
Hickey Memorial Chapels
442 East Lincoln Highway
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-8697
Mary Hammond
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
339 W. Haven Ave
New Lenox, IL
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
339 W. Haven Ave
New Lenox, IL
Mary Jean Hammond

Mary Jean Hammond nee Lientz, age 76, late of New Lenox, passed away March 15, 2019.

Survived by her loving husband, Richard Hammond; sons, Eric (Amy) and Karl (Anissa) Hammond; grandchildren, Suzanne, Bryan, Mark, Krista, Ryan, and Jack.

Memorial visitation Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 9:00am until time of service 11:00am at United Methodist Church, 339 W. Haven Ave New Lenox, IL 60451.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to United Methodist Church of New Lenox Music Department are appreciated.

For more information or online register www.hickeyfuneral.com or (815) 485-8697.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 31, 2019
