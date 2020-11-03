Mary T. Kozak
Mary T. "Mitzi" Kozak, nee Doll, age almost 85 of Joliet, IL.
Preceded in death by the love of her life andit's only fitting that Andy called her home on their wedding anniversary on Oct. 29, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family.
She was born Nov. 4, 1935 in Joliet to her loving late parents, Joseph and Mary Doll.
Cherished wife of "the Best", the late Andrew Kozak, wedded 53 years. Beloved mother of Denise (Rick) Kostelec and Larry (Debbie) Kozak. Adored Nana of Chris Kostelec, Angeline (Clayton) Glomb, Jessica (Ben) Eads, and Kristi (Justin) Coy. Loving Nana the Great of Callahan Coy and Joshua Channing Glomb. Dearest sister of Nancy Talaga, the late Joseph (Nancy) Doll, Larry (Sandy) Doll, and the late Margaret Doll. Dear sister-in-law of Rosemary (the late Dan) Downey, Nancy (the late Jack) Markley, Georgine (Jim) Pagnucco, and Ruth (Ray) Jankowski. Friend and neighbor of Phil Phileston, and Midge (the late Rosemary) DeBretto, and dear friend of Theresa Minor. Adopted Nana of Maranda Graybeal. Aunt of many nieces, nephews and friend to all as she had never met a stranger in her entire life.
Mitzi was a graduate of St. Francis Academy and worked many years as a Merchandise Manager for K-Mart. She loved adventures and travel as well as fishing, dancing, singing, ceramics, and she couldn't pass up a garage sale. Family was everything to her and she never missed an opportunity to attend one of our events. Most of all, she loved BREAD, her "clicker", and the smell of black dirt! Her childlike wonder was always present in all of her dreams and stories, even until the end.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary Magdalene Church. Visitation: Sunday, November 1st 3:00-6:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544 (Corners of Rt. 30 East and Rt. 59 South). Mass of Christian Burial: Monday, November 2nd 10:30 AM at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 127 Briggs Street, Joliet, IL 60433. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Joliet, IL. Masks are mandatory. (Current CDC guidelines for occupancy at the funeral home are 25 total capacity at any one time and total capacity for Church is 45) For more information, please call 815-436-9221 or www.overman-jones.com