Mary L. Ferguson
Mary L. Ferguson (Nee Bjerke), age 74, of Lockport. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Eric (the late Victoria) Ferguson and Cari (Jeffrey) Baptista.
Devoted grandmother of Amy and Amber Ferguson, Ryan Kowalkowski, Nicholas and Suzanne Baptista. Cherished daughter of the late Harold and Margaret Bjerke. Dear sister of Charles (Sandy) and the late Donald Bjerke. Also 7 nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Visitation Tuesday July 21, 2020, 9:00am until time of service 12pm at RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Interment Mount Vernon Memorial Estates Cemetery. Recipe and cookbook collector. Also avid jigsaw puzzle assembler. Masks must be worn for all services. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
