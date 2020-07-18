1/
Mary L. Ferguson
1946 - 2020
{ "" }
Mary L. Ferguson

Mary L. Ferguson (Nee Bjerke), age 74, of Lockport. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Eric (the late Victoria) Ferguson and Cari (Jeffrey) Baptista.

Devoted grandmother of Amy and Amber Ferguson, Ryan Kowalkowski, Nicholas and Suzanne Baptista. Cherished daughter of the late Harold and Margaret Bjerke. Dear sister of Charles (Sandy) and the late Donald Bjerke. Also 7 nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Visitation Tuesday July 21, 2020, 9:00am until time of service 12pm at RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Interment Mount Vernon Memorial Estates Cemetery. Recipe and cookbook collector. Also avid jigsaw puzzle assembler. Masks must be worn for all services. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.


Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
JUL
21
Service
12:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
Funeral services provided by
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Memories & Condolences
July 10, 2020
Ron and I send our sympathy to both of you and the rest of the family.
May your mother Rest In Peace Ron and Rosemarie Spesia
