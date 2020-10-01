Mary L. Flatness
Born: July 23, 1942; in Sterling, IL
Died: September 27, 2020; in Sterling, IL
Mary L. Flatness, age 78, of Dixon was called home, to join her Lord and Savior in Heaven, on Sunday Sept. 27, 2020 at the Citadel of Sterling. She was born July 23, 1942 in Sterling, the daughter of Verdun and Marion (Hult) Randolph. Mary received her Bachelor of Science degree from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and did additional post graduate education throughout her career.
She was a Junior High/Middle School English teacher and Principal for the Minooka, IL school district. She was also was the sponsor for the Drama and Speech Clubs. After retiring she became a Methodist minister, most recently serving a congregation in Milledgeville.
She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Dixon and served on the board of the homeless shelter. She was a voracious reader and always had several novels on her kindle. She celebrated the art of letter-writing and was adored by family and friends for never missing an occasion to send special greeting cards by the hundreds each year.
Mary wed the love of her life, Gerald Flatness, on July 10, 1965 and he preceded her in death July 10, 1995. During their 30 years of marriage they enjoyed travel, fishing, and hosted numerous family celebrations. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Mary is survived by her 6 step-children, Keith (Debbie) Flatness, Melode Galbreath, Connie (Jim) Kloiber, Larry (Sandy Elder) Flatness, Gail Flatness and Jeff (JoLynne) Flatness, 16 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her step-mother Shirley Randolph of Chatham, IL, two sisters Sally (Mike) Jackson of Cape Coral, FL, Jo (Rusty) Randolph Jones of Missoula, Mt., one brother Tim (Bertha) Randolph of The Villages, FL and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Friday Oct. 2, 2020 11:30 AM at the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon with Pastor Marilyn Nolan officiating. Burial of cremains will be 3:30 PM at Seward Mound Cemetery in Minooka. Visitation will be held Thursday Oct. 1, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. Face coverings are required for visitation and service. Condolences can be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com