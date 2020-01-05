|
|
Mary L. Jakovich (nee Yack)
Mary L. Jakovich, a lifelong resident of Joliet, passed away at the age of 91 on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center. Mary was born on March 28, 1928, the daughter of the late Elmer and Josephine (nee Horan) Yack. She was a parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet. Before retiring, Mary worked retail at Bloch and Kuhle in Joliet, IL and then at Silver Cross Hospital as a TV attendant from the years of 1959 to 1971.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Mary Jo McLachlan and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded by her loving husband, Robert Jakovich (2001); her parents; her brother, John Yack; brothers and sisters-in-law, John (Alice) Jakovich, Raymond (Vida) Jakovich, Jerome (Marian) Jakovich, Agnes (Fred) Horvat, and Bernice (Walter) Carter; and two nephews, Jake Jakovich and Ken Carter.
Funeral Services for MaryL. Jakovich were held at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black (at EssingtonRd.), Joliet, IL and interment took place at St. Joseph Cemetery. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 5, 2020