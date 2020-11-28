1/1
Mary L. Wendell
1923 - 2020
Mary Louise Wendell

Born: August 4, 1923

Died: November 23, 2020

Mary Louise Wendell, (nee Barton), age 97, and a lifelong resident of Joliet, passed away peacefully, Monday, November 23, 2020 at Sunny Hill Nursing Home, where she had made her home for the past five years.

Born August 4, 1923 in Joliet, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Elizabeth (Egan) Barton. She married the love of her life, Emmett Wendell, and he preceded her in death in 1990. Three sisters also preceded her in death.

Louise was employed in her younger years as a secretary to the President of Marshall Fields on State Street in Chicago. She will be remembered most, however, for her many years as a certified nursing assistant at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home where she worked until her retirement.

Louise was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She was an active member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church where she was voted Woman of the Year.

Surviving are her children, Geri (Mike) Baker of Coal City, Jim (Andrea) Wendell of Joliet, Mary (the late Gary) (Joseph Durepos) Stith of Channahon, Peg Wendell of Channahon, and Tom Wendell of Ripon, CA; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Brian), Joy (Mike), Amy (Nick), Joe, Heather (Brian), Todd (Lisa), and Emilie; eleven great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Clarence Balla.

A private Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Louise Wendell was celebrated at St. Ann Catholic Church in Channahon, and burial was in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Sunny Hill Nursing Home of Will County would be appreciated.

Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com



Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 28, 2020.
