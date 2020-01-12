|
|
Mary L. Zaletel
Born: September 2, 1931
Died: January 8, 2020
Mary L. Zaletel (nee Hresan) passed away at the age of 88 on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at her home. Mary was born on September 2, 1931. Born in Joliet and a lifelong resident. She worked at Plainfield Molding and retired in1999. She attended St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic School and Providence Catholic High School.
Mary, a devout Catholic, enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, dancing, bowling, playing bingo, and watching her beloved Chicago Cubs.
Survived by her loving daughters, Joann (Jim) Vallera and Roxanne (Scott) Slocum; her grandchildren, Jimmy (Stephanie) Vallera, Josh (Lainie) Vallera, Scottie and Emily Slocum; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Josie, Rex, Mack, Millie and Robbie; her loving sister, Frances Hresan; beloved niece and caregiver, Mary Lou Shutty; numerous nieces and nephews; and her pets, Riley, Nova, and Sebastian.
Preceded in death by her husband, Richard Zaletel; her parents, Helen and John Hresan; her sisters, Ann Shutty, Elizabeth Ciarlette and Clara Hresan; and brothers, Bernard and John Hresan.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
A celebration of Mary's life will begin on Monday, January 13, 2020 with a visitation at St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church in Joliet from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at SS Cyril and Methodius Cemetery in Joliet. Obituary and tribute wall for Mary L. Zaletel at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 12, 2020