Mary Loretta Traina
Born: March 8, 1948; in Joliet, IL
Died: August 25, 2020; in Maywood, IL
Age 72 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.
Born March 8, 1948 in Joliet, Mary was raised and educated in the Chicago suburbs and graduated from Lockport West High School with the class of 1966. Following graduation, Mary moved to Chicago and began her career as a line operator for Mars Candy Company where she remained loyal for 37 years until retiring in 2006. Because of her line of work, children grew to know Mary as the "M&M Lady". She could always be found giving out candy to everyone, as well as giving large amounts of candy to her nieces and nephews. Mary was a huge fan of Elvis and especially The Sound of Music and also enjoyed travel. She wound up combining the two loves and made trips to both Austria and to Vermont where the Von Trapp family relocated and where Mary was able to meet them. Mary enjoyed cooking and collecting cookbooks. She was a devoted catholic with a kind heart. Mary's favorite times were always spent with her family, especially her nieces and nephews who she loved to spoil. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her brother: Jim (Joyce) Traina; nieces and nephews: Penny (Paul) Black, Joseph Lanche, Jr., Geneya (Tony) Kovalcik, Anthony (Jill) Traina and Christina Traina, as well as numerous extended family and her second family, the Keigher family.
Mary was preceded in death by her mother: Madeline Lanche and brother: Joseph Lanche.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of closing prayers at 10:30 a.m. Following prayers, the funeral will drive in procession to Saint Mary Nativity Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing practices are required inside the funeral home and church, and a capacity of 50 guests will be allowed in at a time.
Interment will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Romeoville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Mary's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
