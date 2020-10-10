Mary Lou Bouldin
Mary Lou Bouldin (nee Molnar)
Age 76 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Mary Lou lived in Brunswick, Maine for thirty years and worked at L.L. Bean.
She is survived by her sister: Judith (Michael) Peceniak; aunt: Barbara Pekar; several counsins, and her best friend: Brenda Ready of Missouri.
Mary Lou is preceded in death by her husband: Byron Bouldin; parents: Louis and Mary Molnar, and niece: Tersa.
A celebration of Mary Lou's life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Joliet Area Community Hospice for their loving care.
Obituary and Tribute Wall for Mary Lou Bouldin at tezakfuneralhome.com
