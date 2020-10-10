1/1
Mary Lou Bouldin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lou Bouldin

Mary Lou Bouldin (nee Molnar)

Age 76 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice.

Mary Lou lived in Brunswick, Maine for thirty years and worked at L.L. Bean.

She is survived by her sister: Judith (Michael) Peceniak; aunt: Barbara Pekar; several counsins, and her best friend: Brenda Ready of Missouri.

Mary Lou is preceded in death by her husband: Byron Bouldin; parents: Louis and Mary Molnar, and niece: Tersa.

A celebration of Mary Lou's life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Joliet Area Community Hospice for their loving care.

Obituary and Tribute Wall for Mary Lou Bouldin at tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved