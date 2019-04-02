The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Knowles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Knowles

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Lou Knowles Obituary
Mary Lou Knowles

Born: December 23, 1931

Died: March 31, 2019

Mary Lou Knowles, nee Rockenbach, age 87, a longtime resident of Lockport, IL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at home, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on December 23, 1931 in Plainfield, IL.

Mary is survived by her loving daughters, Debbie (Jerry) Tomlinson, Gladys (aka Lise), Becky (David) Wilke, and Shirley (Rick) Quigley; her cherished grandchildren, Raymond (Nikki) Busbey, Liz (Stevie) Hester, Austin Quigley, Justine (Valintie) Kidwell, Michele Quigley, Devan Keeling, and 12 great grandchildren Niki, Autumn, Amayah, Joey, Rylee, Camden, Payton, Dustin, Aiden, Brion, Corbin, Koryn; her 3 dear sisters, Joyce Cormany, Marge Rockenbach, and Carol Knotts; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Gladys Rockenbach; her siblings; Rocky (William), Eva Mae, and Hattie Ann.

For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Mary's life, memorial donations may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431.

Visitation will be Friday, April 5, 9:00 until 11:00 AM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private.

For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Overman-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now