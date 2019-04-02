Mary Lou Knowles



Born: December 23, 1931



Died: March 31, 2019



Mary Lou Knowles, nee Rockenbach, age 87, a longtime resident of Lockport, IL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at home, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on December 23, 1931 in Plainfield, IL.



Mary is survived by her loving daughters, Debbie (Jerry) Tomlinson, Gladys (aka Lise), Becky (David) Wilke, and Shirley (Rick) Quigley; her cherished grandchildren, Raymond (Nikki) Busbey, Liz (Stevie) Hester, Austin Quigley, Justine (Valintie) Kidwell, Michele Quigley, Devan Keeling, and 12 great grandchildren Niki, Autumn, Amayah, Joey, Rylee, Camden, Payton, Dustin, Aiden, Brion, Corbin, Koryn; her 3 dear sisters, Joyce Cormany, Marge Rockenbach, and Carol Knotts; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Gladys Rockenbach; her siblings; Rocky (William), Eva Mae, and Hattie Ann.



For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Mary's life, memorial donations may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431.



Visitation will be Friday, April 5, 9:00 until 11:00 AM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private.



For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019