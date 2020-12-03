1/1
Mary Lou Kozar
1927 - 2020
Mary Lou Kozar

Mary Lou Kozar (nee Bourg)

Age 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. She was born in Joliet on December 8, 1927, the daughter of the late Harry and Julia (nee Futterer) Bourg, she was a lifelong Joliet area resident. Mary was a graduate of Northern Illinois University with a Masters Degree in Education, the College of St. Francis with a Bachelors of Arts Degree, St. Francis Academy Class of 1945, and St. Patrick Grade School. She retired in 1990 from the District #86 School System after over 40 years of service, with her last assignment at Taft School. She was a member of the V&A Society, the Retired Teachers Association, Joliet Women's Club, the Association of American University Women (AAUW), the Joliet Hospitality Club, and St. Paul Catholic Church Paulites. She was an avid bridge player who loved to read and travel.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Kozar (2010); her parents, Harry and Julia Bourg; and one brother, Henry "Hank" Bourg.

Mary is survived by one daughter, Karen (Joseph) Anzalone of Joliet; one son, Paul (Martha) Kozar of Barrington; two grandchildren, Matthew and Julia Kozar; four sisters-in-law, Virginia "Ginger" Bourg, Joan Kozar, Aldona Kozar and Carol Kozar; two brothers-in-law, John Kozar and Joseph DeBretto as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation for Mary Lou Kozar will be held at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.) Joliet on Saturday December 5, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until prayers begin at 10:15 a.m. Facemasks and distancing are required and capacity restrictions will be observed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum in Romeoville.

In lieu of flowers memorials in her name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate, Joliet Area Community Hospice, or St. Paul the Apostle Church.

For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit www.fredcdames.com where you can share a favorite memory or leave a condolence.



Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
DEC
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
