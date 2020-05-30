Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Mary's life story with friends and family

Share Mary's life story with friends and family

Mary Lou Smolik



Mary Lou Smolik (nee Anderson), age 78, of South Wilmington, IL passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, IL.



R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store