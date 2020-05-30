Mary Lou Smolik
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lou Smolik

Mary Lou Smolik (nee Anderson), age 78, of South Wilmington, IL passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, IL.

R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on May 30, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved