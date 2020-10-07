Mary Lou Zagar
Mary Lou Zagar (nee Compasso)
Age 85, of Joliet, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at home. She was born on November 22, 1934, in Wilmington, IL, the daughter of the late Mary (nee Naretto) and Louis Compasso. Mary was raised on the family farm in Reddick, IL. She attended a one room grammar school in rural Reddick and graduated from Wilmington High School. She then began working at the former Joliet Army Ammunition Plant where she met the love of her life, Arnie Zagar.
Mary was a wonderful mother who dedicated herself to her family. She was very actively involved in Cub Scouts and other organizations when her children were young. When she became a grandmother, she reveled in every opportunity to spend time with her grandson, conversing about their favorite sports team, the Cubs, among other things. Mary Lou was a great cook and would effortlessly prepare wonderful, old world Italian dinners nightly, even when she had worked as an accountant all day. There was never a dull moment around the dining table, as Mary provided wonderful nourishment, and her son Bill, the entertainment! Not one for idle hands, Mary also enjoyed flowers and gardening.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Diane Nissen; her grandson, Nate Nissen; and one brother, Michael Compasso. Several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends also survive.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arnie Zagar; her loving son, William "Bill" Zagar; and her parents.
A Memorial gathering for Mary Lou Zagar will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until a Memorial Service begins at 11:00 a.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet. Inurnment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Wilmington, will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers memorials in her name to the Northern Illinois Food Bank would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
where you can share a favorite memory or leave a condolence.