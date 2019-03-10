Mary Louise Stahoviak



Mary Louise Stahoviak, (nee Schmitz), age 99, of Plainfield, passed away peacefully, Friday, March 8, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family by her side.



Born September 9, 1919 in Joliet, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Mabel (nee Ruffing) Schmitz. She retired from Schmitz Brothers Plumbing as a secretary for many years. A very active parishioner of St. Mary Immaculate Catholic church in Plainfield, Mary Lou was passionate about fishing.



Surviving are three daughters, Marilyn (Ronald) Drumm of Plainfield, Jane (Thomas) Gallagher of Plainfield and Luann (Edward) Lamiquiz of Minooka; nine grandchildren, Jeffrey (Chris) Drumm, Lynda (Mark) Govednik, Brian (Sarah) Drumm, Melissa Gallagher, Nicholette (Brian) Varley, Erica (Jason) Burke, Sarah (James) Faitz, David (Rona) Lamiquiz and Jason (April) Lamiquiz; nineteen great-grandchildren, Lauren, Joseph (fianc Brittany), Jacob, Alex, Olivia, Fallon (Peter Weyforth), David, Nicholas, Mason, Gabriella, Gavin, Audrey, Morgan, Kaylyn, Cameron, Oliver, Delilah, Hailey and Alexis; three sisters, Virginia Gray, Noreen (Thomas) Bussey and Karyn (Richard) Bazzarone; one brother, James (Josephine) Schmitz; numerous nieces and nephews; many special friends including, Velma O'Brien and Harpo Mladic; and her caregiver, Nenka Frangova.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Bernard E. Stahoviak (October 27, 2008); her parents; two brothers, Robert and William Schmitz; and one sister, Marjorie Simpson.



The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of Joliet Area Community Hospice for all their love and care shown to our mom.



Visitation for Mary Louise Stahoviak will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 14, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Plainfield, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will be in Resurrection Mausoleum, Romeoville.



Memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.



For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019