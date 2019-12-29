The Herald-News Obituaries
Mary Louise Reidel

Mary Louise Reidel Obituary
Mary Louise Reidel

Born: December 16, 1948; in Joliet, IL

Died: December 19, 2019; in Joliet, IL

Mary Louise Reidel (nee Wilhelmi), age 71, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019, at Sunny Hill Nursing Home in Joliet, IL.

She was born in Joliet on December 16, 1948, to the late Joseph and Veronica (nee Barr) Wilhelmi. Mary Lou attended St. Patrick's Catholic School (1963), Joliet; St. Francis Academy (1967) Joliet, IL; and Marymount College (1969) Arlington, VA. She began her working career at St. Joseph's Hospital, in the X-Ray Department as a Radiology Technician. Later she pursued a career in Waste Management and Medical Sales.

Mary Lou is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Reidel, of Plainfield; two brothers, James (Mary Pat) Wilhelmi of Dallas, TX and Thomas (late Shirley) Wilhelmi of Yorba Linda, CA. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins survive.

In Lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Lou's name can be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice. Per Mary Lou's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and private inurnment will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. For more information, please visit www.anderson-goodale.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 29, 2019
