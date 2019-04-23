Mary Lucille Thackaberry



Born: February 6, 1921



Died: April 12, 2019



Mary Lucille Thackaberry, age 98, of Elizabeth, Illinois, formerly of Joliet,Illinois, died Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Elizabeth Nursing Home.



A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, April 27, at the Zion Presbyterian Church, Schapville, Illinois. Burial of her cremated remains will take place at a later date in New Bedford, Illinois.



Memorials may be given to Grace United Methodist Church, 1718 Avalon Ave, Joliet,Illinois, 60435. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.



Mary was born on February 6, 1921, the daughter of M. Shugart and Clara (Buck) Thackaberry in Sterling, Illinois. She attended Lakeview High School and graduated with the Class of 1937. She earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Illinois.



Mary moved to Joliet, Illinois in 1953. She worked as an English teacher for Joliet Township High School, until her retirement in 1978. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, the Hospitality Club, Joliet Area Retired Teachers, and the Woman's Club of Joliet.



Mary will be dearly missed by her sister-in-law, LaVerne Thackaberry of Pittsboro, North Carolina; one nephew, Scott Thackaberry of Hoffman Estates; two nieces, Gail (Tyson) Cocagne of Apple River, Illinois and Linda (Andre) Moquin of Pittsboro, North Carolina; and several great and great grand nieces and nephews.



Mary was preceded in death by her brothers: Joe J. Thackaberry and Mark D. Thackaberry Sr.; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Nelson Thackaberry and Shirley Seaholm Thackaberry; a nephew, Mark D Thackaberry Jr.; and a great nephew, Joshua T. Cocagne.



The family wishes to thank the staff at the Elizabeth Nursing Home for the kind and loving care they provided Mary over the past three years. Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary