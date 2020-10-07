1/1
Mary M. Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary M. Anderson

Mary M. Anderson (nee Ochs), age 97, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at her home in Joliet, surrounded by the love of her family. Mary was born on January 19, 1923, the daughter of the late Adolph and Leona (nee Mulcahy) Ochs. She was a lifelong resident of Joliet, was a graduate of Providence Catholic High School, and an active parishioner of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.

Mary married the love of her life, William E. Anderson, in 1943. Together they raised their six children and enjoyed a loving relationship for over 53 years. Being a wife, mother and grandmother was Mary's greatest joy.

Mary is survived by her children, Mary Lynn (Donald) Confiliano of Joliet, William E. (Lee) Anderson Jr., of Bloomington, IL, Barbara Wolcott, of Joliet, IL, Janet Anderson, of Joliet, IL, Shirley (Christopher) Boetto, of Akron, Ohio, and Stephen (Ann) Anderson, of Minooka, IL; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Mary Lou Ochs. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

She is preceded by her husband of 52 years, William E. Anderson; her parents; infant sister, Cleo Ochs; sisters, Theo Cora, Fran Terlep, and Rosalie Fonck; and three brothers, Glen Ochs, Donald Ochs, Leo Ochs.

Due to COVID 19, Funeral Services for Mary M. Anderson were held privately by the family and Entombment took place at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431, would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory Joliet Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved