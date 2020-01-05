The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Services
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
Resurrection Catholic Cemetery Chapel Mausoleum
mausoleum chapel
Romeoville, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Resurrection Catholic Cemetery Chapel Mausoleum
Romeoville, IL
View Map
Mary M. Ariagno

Mary M. Ariagno Obituary
Mary M. Ariagno

(nee Gornik)

Age 98, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Villa Franciscan Nursing Home.

Born in Joliet and a life-long resident. She was a homemaker most of her life and in later years she worked in the cafeteria at St. St. Joseph Hospital. She was active for many years with the Lucky Strikers Bowling Team. Longtime member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church

Preceded in death by her husband, Paul Ariagno; her parents, Joseph and Mary (nee Russ) Gornik; her brothers and sisters, Joseph Gornik, William Gornik, Agnes Witty, Edward Gornik, Anthony Gornik, Antonia Potts and Raymond Gornik.

Survived by her children, Ronald (Marci) Ariagno, Richard (Barbara) Ariagno, James (Joette) Ariagno, Mary (Peter) DeCraene and Kathleen (Mark) Prieboy; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and "one on the way"; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Resurrection Catholic Cemetery Chapel Mausoleum, Romeoville on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Chris Groh, Celebrant. Family and Friends will gather at the mausoleum chapel beginning at 12 Noon.

Entombment to follow the mass at Resurrection Mausoleum.

For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 5, 2020
