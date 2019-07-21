|
|
Mary M. Zabinski
Mary M. Zabinski, age 74 of Romeoville, IL., passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Loving mother of Janet (Jeff) Rosendahl, Christine (Bryan) Mathis and Sharon (Dennis) Welch; cherished grandmother of Amanda (John) Siegfried, Jonathan (Shannon Kleczka) Luevano, Jordan Rosendahl, Jill Rosendahl, Courtney (Tim Rutkowski) Rosendahl, Justin (Taylor Martocci) Rosendahl, Katelyn (Zakk Suits) Mathis, Allyson Mathis, Jennifer Welch and Justin Welch; fond sister of Betty (Leonard) Myszkowski, Suzanne (Robert) Barnhill and Daniel (Judy) Quenzel; dearest sister-in-law of Joseph (Sharon) Zabinski; many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Zabinski was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Zabinski, her parents Erick and June Quenzel and by her granddaughter Christin Mary Welch.
Memorial visitation will be held on Monday July 22, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL. with memorial service Monday evening at 7:00 p.m. Service concludes at the funeral home. Cremation rites to be accorded. In lieu of flowers memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on July 21, 2019