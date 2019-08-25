|
|
Meg O'Keeffe
Mary "Meg" O'Keeffe, (nee Traven), age 60, of Joliet, passed away peacefully, Friday, August 23, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born February 27, 1959 in Joliet, to Charles and Delores (nee Suste) Traven, she was a graduate of St. Francis Academy. Meg loved working around children and for many years, was employed as a clerical aide for Dirksen Junior High, Joliet, and later worked in the lunchroom at Holy Family School, Shorewood, until her illness forced her to stop working.
Meg and her late husband, Jack, were active volunteers at Holy Family Catholic Church and School in Shorewood.
She was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, with much time being spent swimming and enjoying her swimming pool. Meg also loved to travel and going on vacations with her favorite destinations being Cancun and Nashville.
She will be remembered as Lauren's best friend having gone through so many of life's experiences together, and for being the life of the party making friends with everyone she met. Her beautiful smile will be missed and no one will ever be a better babysitter to her precious granddaughter, Juliana, than Meg.
Meg was the beloved mother of Lauren (Dan) Herrera of Joliet; sweet grandmother to her 16 month old granddaughter, Juliana; loving sister of Ron (Rose) Traven and Debbie (Jim) Rogan; fond sister-in-law of Donna (Tony) Wade, Marcy (Bob) Twardak, Kevin (Catherine) O'Keeffe, Colleen (Chris) Berbeka and Brian (Christy) O'Keeffe; and dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her very special friend, Ray Wilson; and her canine companions, Zoe and Nala.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 24 years, John R. "Jack" O'Keeffe (April 16, 2011); and her parents.
Visitation for Meg O'Keeffe will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet.
Funeral services will Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to Holy Family Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m.
Interment will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Holy Family School for whatever is needed for the children would be appreciated.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019