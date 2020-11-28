Or Copy this URL to Share

Sr. Mary Peter Gartman



Died: November 24, 2020



Sr. Mary Peter Gartman passed away November 24, 2020. She entered the Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart in 1958 and served as a House Mother at St. Vincent's Home, Freeport, IL, and in health care facilities as a nurse aide, central service aide and medical records clerk.



Survived by half-brothers, Robert, Bernie, James Matchen; half-sister, Sue Lockhart; sister-in-law, Sharon Gartman; and extended family members. Preceded in death by birth mother, Frances (Glosson) Matchen; stepfather, Bernie Matchen; adoptive parents, John and Barbara (Bohr) Gartman; adoptive brother, John Gartman.



Services private. Memorials to Franciscan Sisters, Frankfort, IL.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store