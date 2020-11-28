1/
Sister Mary Peter Gartman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sr. Mary Peter Gartman

Died: November 24, 2020

Sr. Mary Peter Gartman passed away November 24, 2020. She entered the Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart in 1958 and served as a House Mother at St. Vincent's Home, Freeport, IL, and in health care facilities as a nurse aide, central service aide and medical records clerk.

Survived by half-brothers, Robert, Bernie, James Matchen; half-sister, Sue Lockhart; sister-in-law, Sharon Gartman; and extended family members. Preceded in death by birth mother, Frances (Glosson) Matchen; stepfather, Bernie Matchen; adoptive parents, John and Barbara (Bohr) Gartman; adoptive brother, John Gartman.

Services private. Memorials to Franciscan Sisters, Frankfort, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved