Mary Rande
Mary Rande, age 77, of Shorewood, IL passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center. Mary was born on February 17, 1942, to the late Elizabeth (nee Levee) and Lester Balstrode in Joliet, IL. She was raised in Plainfield, IL and spent most of her adult life in Shorewood, IL.
Beloved wife of 49 years to Steve Rande of Shorewood; loving mother of Brian (Janet) Rande; proud grandmother of Brenna, Quinn and Camden Rande, all of Joliet; dear sister of Jo Ann (Clyde) Prettyman of Medford, Oregon, Marcia (John) Wolf of Fox Lake, IL; and brother-in-law, Fred Mattes, of Hastings, NE; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
She is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Carol Mattes.
Mary was employed for 25 years as a receptionist/secretary at the former American Legion Harwood, Post #5, and most recently at the Joliet Elks Lodge. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the BPOE, Joliet Lodge #296 and the Ladies of the Moose, Chapter #84.
Mary will be remembered as a kind, loving woman who thoroughly enjoyed supporting her grandchildren in their every endeavor.
A Memorial Gathering for Mary Rande will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.) Joliet from 9:00 a.m. until the service begins at 12:00 noon. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020