Mary Susan Ostendorf
Mary Susan Ostendorf, age 54, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Mary is survived by her loving husband Kevin Ostendorf; step-daughter Megan; faithful fur baby Jack; mother, Donna Zoran; and sister, Christine Zoran.
She is preceded in death by her father William Zoran; paternal grandparents, Anthony and Annette Zoran; and maternal grandparents Peter and Ruth Marietta.
Mary was a graduate of Joliet Central High School. She will be remembered for her love for all animals, especially dogs. Her fur baby Jack was her pride and joy. She was very crafty who enjoyed using her talents on fashion, decorating her home, and also had supreme baking skills. She was a loyal worker for TJ Maxx for 20 years. Mary was also an avid traveler and had visited all 48 continental States.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until time of chapel service beginning at 1:45 p.m. Visitation and service will be held inside the chapel at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 200 W. Romeo Road in Romeoville.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice in Mary's name would be appreciated.
