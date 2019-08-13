The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Mary Suzanne Goebel


1926 - 2019
Mary Suzanne Goebel Obituary
Mary Suzanne Goebel

Born: January 23, 1926

Died: August 5, 2019

Mary Suzanne Goebel, age 93, a resident of Senior Star of Romeoville, IL, passed away on August 5, 2019. She was born on January 23, 1926 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Suzanne is survived by her children, Cheryl Dare and Milinda (David) Moorhead; her grandchildren, John (Kaytlin) Goebel, Benjamin, Elizabeth (Arturo) Hurtado, Anna (Josiah) Birkbeck, Mary (Jonathan) Saucedo, Aaron (Megan) Moorhead, and Caleb (Crystal) Moorhead; and great-grandchildren, Sadie, Elijah, Asher, Jude, Malachi, Ezra, Greta, Rozalyn, and Zane.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Flora Rinehart; her husband, Frank Goebel; and her son, Elliot Goebel.

Suzanne earned a bachelor's degree in psychology, played the cello all of her life, and never stopped learning. She was faithful, thoughtful, and generous. She valued her family relationships above all else. Suzanne loved her church, playing dominoes, and the color red. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her!

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 1:00 until 2:00 PM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Private inurnment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park II, Joliet. For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 13, 2019
