Mary Therese Janovyak



Mary Therese "Teri" Janovyak Age 80, a lifelong Joliet, IL resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. She was born June 15, 1938, the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (nee Cantu) Wiegmann, and was a graduate of St. Francis Academy (JCA).



Teri is survived by her loving children, Al (Judy) Janovyak, Rick (Pam) Janovyak and Tammy Janovyak (the late Scot) Beasley; eight grandchildren, Ashtyn (Andrei) Talos, Kyleigh (Phil) Siever, Rybecca Janovyak (fianc Teddy Kon), Amanda (Jason) Charapata, Brandon Janovyak, Mathew (Adrienne) Beasley, Zachary Beasley and Brianna (Alex) Hallow; and seven great-grandchildren, Elena, Viktor, Ava, Brayton, Parker, Austin and Brooklyn. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years, Albert B. "Al" Janovyak (2010); her parents; son-in-law, Scot; and sister, Janet Williams.



Mrs. Janovyak retired from St. Joseph Medical Center. Her hobbies included sewing, crocheting, flower gardening and baking. Her favorite pastime was playing cards and games with her grandchildren. She will be remembered fondly as a wonderful homemaker who would always share her talents with others.



A Memorial Gathering for Mary T. "Teri" Janovyak will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral Services Thursday morning at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church, 706 N. Broadway St., Joliet, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to ALS Les Turner Foundation or the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary