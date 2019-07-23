Mary T. Kamper



Born: October 5, 1955



Died: July 19, 2019



Mary T. Kamper, age 63, a longtime resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away on July 19, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on October 5, 1955 in Chicago, IL.



Mary is survived by her devoted husband of 32 years, Tim; her loving children, Tyler Kamper and Staci Kamper; her sister, Jackie (the late Bill) DeWilde; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Helene Jahnz; her brothers, Ronnie (the late Pat) Jahnz and Tommy (Teresa) Jahnz.



For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Mary's life, memorial donations may be directed to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at www.msfocus.org



Visitation will be Tuesday, July 23, 3:00 until 8:00 PM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home& Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 24, 10:30 AM at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Interment will be private.