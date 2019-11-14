|
Mary Theresa Ebben
Born: April 12, 1923
Died: November 9, 2019
Mary Theresa Ebben "Micki", Age 96 of Oro Valley, AZ and formerly of Joliet and Wilmington, IL, passed away November 9, 2019.
Born April 12, 1923 on the family farm in Florence Twp. near Symerton, Mary Theresa was a daughter of Terrence and Mary Emily (Dixon) McGovern. She was raised in the Wilmington area, and was a 1941 graduate of Wilmington HS, where she was proud to have been the editor and chief of the Wilmington High School Paper.
Following high school, Mary went on to attend business college, which later assisted her in gaining employment with the US Government at the Joliet Arsenal for 8 years. She then joined the Joliet Public Schools where she worked for 18 years, and served as the executive secretary to the administrator of the school district.
She was a member of St. Mary Carmelite Church in Joliet, where she served as secretary; bowled on a league for a number of years, and also provided her secretarial services for the Goose Lake Retirees Club and the Caterpillar Retirees Club.
Mary enjoyed reading, sewing, crocheting and camping. In addition she took pleasure in baking cookies, working crossword puzzles and playing scramble. Mary's greatest interest however was her family, and she cherished being able to babysit, as well as care for each of them as she was able.
Survivors include two daughters: Maureen Ruguone of Palmdale, CA and Susan (Craig) Cole of Oro Valley, AZ; daughter-in-law, Joyce Ebben of Joliet, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband Florian "Dick" Ebben; son, Richard Ebben; brother, James, and sisters: Rita and Irene.
The family will receive friends for a visitation at St. Rose Catholic Church, 604 S. Kankakee Street in Wilmington on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet, Wilmington.
Mary's Memorial Page: www.BaskervilleFH.com/notices/Mary-Ebben
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019