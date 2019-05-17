The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gillespie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Theresa Gillespie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Theresa Gillespie Obituary
Mary Theresa (nee Simpson) Gillespie

Mary Theresa (nee Simpson) Gillespie, age 73, passed away peacefully Monday, May 13, 2019 at Prairie Manor Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Chicago Heights, IL. Mary retired in 2014 from Goodheart-Willcox Publishing Co., as their Managing Editor for Family and Consumer Science, with 18 years of service. She enjoyed gardening and sewing.

Mary is survived by her siblings, Carol (Leon) Alleyne and David (Laura) Simpson; nephew and nieces, Steven (Julie) Alleyne, Jennifer (Ryan) Hand, Melissa (Mike) Sudzus and Sarah (Mike) Vasquez; and 11 great nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward T. Gillespie (12/4/2017) and her parents.

A Memorial Gathering for Mary Theresa Gillespie will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Services at 12:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. As it was Mary's request, cremation rites have been accorded and inurnment will be held privately by the family at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Prairie Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 364 Dixie Highway, Chicago Heights, IL 60411. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from May 17 to May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now