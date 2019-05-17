Mary Theresa (nee Simpson) Gillespie



Mary Theresa (nee Simpson) Gillespie, age 73, passed away peacefully Monday, May 13, 2019 at Prairie Manor Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Chicago Heights, IL. Mary retired in 2014 from Goodheart-Willcox Publishing Co., as their Managing Editor for Family and Consumer Science, with 18 years of service. She enjoyed gardening and sewing.



Mary is survived by her siblings, Carol (Leon) Alleyne and David (Laura) Simpson; nephew and nieces, Steven (Julie) Alleyne, Jennifer (Ryan) Hand, Melissa (Mike) Sudzus and Sarah (Mike) Vasquez; and 11 great nephews and nieces.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward T. Gillespie (12/4/2017) and her parents.



A Memorial Gathering for Mary Theresa Gillespie will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Services at 12:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. As it was Mary's request, cremation rites have been accorded and inurnment will be held privately by the family at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Prairie Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 364 Dixie Highway, Chicago Heights, IL 60411. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from May 17 to May 19, 2019