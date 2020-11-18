Mary V. Babcock
Mary V. Babcock (nee Vercellotti), passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the age of 78, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Mary was born in December 1941 in Joliet, Illinois, and was an excellent student, graduating early from Joliet Township High School. In addition to being a paralegal for many years, Mary was a compassionate and tireless caregiver providing countless volunteer hours to numerous faith-based, parent, and social organizations, notably as a St. Raymond's Mothers' Club committee chairperson, Joliet Catholic High School/St. Francis Academy fundraising committee member, Wayne Township Seniors Advisory Board member, Silver Foxes event planner, and St. John Neumann Catholic Church volunteer. She was well-known for turning every stranger she met into a friend with her contagious smile and positive spirit - and she always had more time to give.
Mary found such joy in simple things; traveling to new places, a winning hand of euchre, a great round of golf, collecting shells on her favorite Florida beaches, going to the theater or making a batch of her famous peanut butter cookies. Food was her love language and she always made room for everyone at her table; no one left Mary's home hungry.
In the same way she gave her time to the community, Mary gave her heart to her husband, children, grandchildren great grandchild, and her extended family.
With her passing, Mary was reunited with her loving husband of 39 years, James E. Babcock, Sr. She was his "bella piccinina" - his beautiful little girl from the moment they met in high school. Together, they dedicated themselves to their family of five wonderful children, their spouses, and to their thirteen precious grandchildren.
Mary was the devoted, generous and loving mother of James (Paula) Babcock, Jr., Martin (Shellie) Babcock, Jane (Harry) Meussner, Joe (Aimee) Babcock, and Julie (Mike) Godek. Mary also leaves behind the great joys of her life, her grandchildren, Adam (Tori) Babcock, Meghan Babcock, Erik (Kimberly Foster) Babcock, Harry (Brianna) Meussner, Jennifer(Gregory) Hanson; M. Michael Babcock, James Meussner, Bridget (JectofferTopacio) Babcock, Jon Babcock, Joey Babcock, Madeline Babcock, Michael Godek and Abigail Godek.
Mary was preceeded indeath by her beloved father-in-law, Judge Martin Jackson, her father, Joseph Vercellotti her mother, Mary (nee Walowski) Vercellotti, and her twin sister Margaret (nee Vercellotti) Hoffman who shared Mary's famous dimples. Mary was the dear, devoted sister to 8 siblings who she selflessly nurtured throughout her life: Joseph (the late June) Vercellotti, Leonard (Theresa) Vercellotti, John (Sharon) Vercellotti, Rosalie (Gene) Voda, Grace (Andrew) Kotowicz, Gloria (the late Bruce) McConnell and Dr. Greg (Jane) Vercellotti, MD. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and her first great granddaughter, Naomi Topacio, who inherited Mary's contagious smile.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary V. Babcock will be celebrated on Friday,November 20, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus 604 N. Raynor Avenue, Joliet. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at 11: 15 a.m. in the North parking lot of the Cathedral, off of Mason Avenue. Entombment will be held privately at Woodlawn Mausoleum by the family. In accordance with the Illinois guidelines face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Visitation was held privately bythe family.
In lieu of flowers memorials in her name canbe made to the Susan G. Kohmen Breast Cancer Foundation. For more information please call (815)741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
where you can share a favorite memory or leave a condolence.