Mary Wilyne Jakielski
(nee McGahey)
Mary W. Jakielski, age 77, a lifelong resident of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, Don of 58 years; daughters, Caryn (Melanie) and Leisa; her sister, Anita Futterer; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her son, D. Mark , and her parents, William and Marjorie McGahey (nee White).
Mary was a graduate of St. Francis Academy High School in Joliet.
Mary was a beautiful singer and shared her voice for many events from Jubilation at St. Francis Academy and weddings through high school and more. Mary became an active member of the Raynor Park School PTA and devoted herself to planning many school fundraisers, fun fairs and activities for her three children. Mary loved traveling and spending time with her family. She especially treasured her time with family on the beaches in Florida.
She worked at Beeches Supply company prior to starting and raising her family of three children with Don. She resumed working to share her skills with the YMCA, Englewood Electric, Monroe's and retired after 28 years of service with St. Joseph Medical Center .
Mary will be remembered as a beautiful singer, loving wife, but most of all as a devoted mother and a dear friend. She enjoyed her work but family always came first. She enjoyed Saturday night dinner dances with Don and tripped the light fantastic while spending time with friends.
Mary was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Crest Hill, IL.
Due to the quarantine, visitation and services for Mary Jakielski will be held privately. The family has requested to live stream the services of their loved one on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. Please click on this link (https://youtu.be/TfyZbiNBR5c ) and follow the instructions to show your support for them at a time when you cannot be physically present, but your thoughts, prayers and connection are.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may share a favorite memory or leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Herald-News on May 9, 2020.