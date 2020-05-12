Mary Wilyne Jakielski
Mary Wilyne Jakielski

(nee McGahey)

Mary W. Jakielski, age 77, a lifelong resident of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Due to the quarantine, visitation and services for Mary Jakielski will be held privately.

THE LIVE STREAM FUNERAL SERVICES HAVE BEEN RESCHEDULED. The family has requested to live stream the services of their loved one on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. Please contact the family directly for instructions and a webpage link to show your support for them at a time when you cannot be physically present, but your thoughts, prayers and connection are.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may share a favorite memory or leave an online condolence for the family.



Published in The Herald-News on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Service
04:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
