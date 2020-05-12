Mary Wilyne Jakielski
(nee McGahey)
Mary W. Jakielski, age 77, a lifelong resident of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Due to the quarantine, visitation and services for Mary Jakielski will be held privately.
THE LIVE STREAM FUNERAL SERVICES HAVE BEEN RESCHEDULED. The family has requested to live stream the services of their loved one on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. Please contact the family directly for instructions and a webpage link to show your support for them at a time when you cannot be physically present, but your thoughts, prayers and connection are.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500
Published in The Herald-News on May 12, 2020.