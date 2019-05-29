The Herald-News Obituaries
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Born: September 6, 1957

Died: May 23, 2019

MaryAnn Jandura, age 61 of Joliet, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center with her family by her side.

Born September 6, 1957 in Joliet, MaryAnn was a daughter of Andrew and Jennie (Jarema) Jandura. She was raised and educated in Joliet and graduated from Joliet East High School with the class of 1976. Following graduation, MaryAnn worked as an underwriter for CNA Insurance up until her retirement.

She enjoyed crafting, painting, crocheting and travel, but her most treasured times were always spent with family.

Survivors include her siblings: Laura (the late Bill) Kimak, Anthony (Pat) Jandura, Diane (Dave) Foreman and Alan (Lisa) Jandura, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

MaryAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Jennie and her sister, Kathy Jandura.

Family will receive friends for a visitation on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service 11:00 a.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. Reverend Thomas Cargo will officiate.

Following services, MaryAnn will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet.

Obituary and tribute wall for MaryAnn Jandura at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on May 29, 2019
