Maryann Lukancic

Age 76, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at The Gardens at Park Pointe in Morris, where she has resided since February of 2018. Maryann was the youngest of nine children born to Louis and Paula (Matko) Lukancic. Like her siblings, she graduated from St. Joseph Joliet Grade School (1958) and Joliet Township High School (1962). She attended Joliet Junior College for one year before enrolling in St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing, receiving her R.N. degree in 1966. She subsequently earned a B.S. degree from Olivet Nazarene College. Luke, as she was known to her friends, was a competent and caring emergency room nurse for most of her career. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital Joliet for many years and retired in 2009 from Silver Cross Hospital after 25 years of service there.

Once retired, Maryann was able to indulge her love of gardening and grew beautiful tomatoes to share with family. For years, she spent many happy times with her sister Lil and late sister-in-law Pat frequenting casinos that at times included bus trips to out-of-state locations.

She is survived by her siblings: Lillian (late Clarence) Murphy, Dr. Louis (Barbara) Lukancic, John (late Anna Mae) Lukancic and Angela (Walter) Zaida; twenty nieces and nephews, forty-four great-nieces and nephews and ten great-great nieces and nephews.

The Lukancic family is deeply grateful to two nieces for their unselfish concern and care of Maryann in recent years. Patty (Lukancic) Petersen, R.N., A.P.N., and Carol (Murphy) Reeb, R.N., were one-time colleagues of their aunt Maryann and afforded her the same care that she provided others during her nursing career. Thanks also to loyal friend since nursing school days, Peggy Pearce, who called and visited frequently pre-Covid.

Maryann was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Emma (late Robert) Bechler, Dr. Mildred (Dr. Kent) Monroe, Helen (late Raymond) Valerugo and James (late Patricia Collins) Lukancic; nephew John Lukancic and niece Angela Lukancic in infancy, niece Nancy Bechler (2006) and nephew James Murphy (2011).

Per Maryann's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

A private inurnment will be held at a later date in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Joliet.

Friends may leave condolences and shared memories on Maryann's obituary page on the Tezak Funeral Home website. www.tezakfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Maryann's memory to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle in Joliet.

Obituary and tribute wall for Maryann Lukancic at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:



Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
