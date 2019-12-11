The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:15 AM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
410 S. Jefferson Street
Lockport, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maryanne Eck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maryanne (Schelot) Eck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maryanne (Schelot) Eck Obituary
Maryanne Eck (nee Schelot)

Maryanne Eck (nee Schelot), age 86 of Lockport, passed away peacefully December 8, 2019. Maryanne is preceded in death by her husband Eugene "Gene", her son James, her father and mother-in-law Leo and Theresa Eck, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews also preceded her in death. She is survived by her beloved children Gerrianne Eck, Linda Eck, and Donna (Steve) Bixenmann; her loving grandchildren Breanne Bixenmann and Kevin (Marie) Bixenmann; her great-grandchildren Chloe, Alyssa, Orion, Damian, and Audrey; one nephew Paul (Rena) Schultz; and her beloved dog Maggie. Maryanne was a very devoted mother, grandma, and great grandma. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting and cross stitching, and loved to cook and bake. There will be a visitation held at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9TH STREET, LOCKPORT, on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 410 S. Jefferson Street, Lockport, on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with prayers at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Joseph Catholic Church would be appreciated. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maryanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -