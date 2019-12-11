|
|
Maryanne Eck (nee Schelot)
Maryanne Eck (nee Schelot), age 86 of Lockport, passed away peacefully December 8, 2019. Maryanne is preceded in death by her husband Eugene "Gene", her son James, her father and mother-in-law Leo and Theresa Eck, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews also preceded her in death. She is survived by her beloved children Gerrianne Eck, Linda Eck, and Donna (Steve) Bixenmann; her loving grandchildren Breanne Bixenmann and Kevin (Marie) Bixenmann; her great-grandchildren Chloe, Alyssa, Orion, Damian, and Audrey; one nephew Paul (Rena) Schultz; and her beloved dog Maggie. Maryanne was a very devoted mother, grandma, and great grandma. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting and cross stitching, and loved to cook and bake. There will be a visitation held at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9TH STREET, LOCKPORT, on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 410 S. Jefferson Street, Lockport, on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with prayers at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Joseph Catholic Church would be appreciated. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 11, 2019