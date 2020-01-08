The Herald-News Obituaries
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bird Haven Greenhouse and Conservatory at Pilcher Park Nature Center
225 Gougar Road
Joliet,, IL
View Map
Mason P. Briese


2001 - 2019
Mason P. Briese Obituary
Mason P. Briese

A reception to celebrate Mason's life will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Bird Haven Greenhouse and Conservatory at Pilcher Park Nature Center, 225 Gougar Road, Joliet, IL 60432.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to a memorial fund for the benefit of his family and the health care providers and charities that have helped them would be appreciated. Online memorials may be made at www.tmcfunding.com/funds/mason-briese-memorial-fund/4145/

Mason Paul Briese, age 18, of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019 at home, following a lifelong medical journey.

Surviving are his loving parents, Brian and Kristin Briese of Joliet; his adoring big sister, Chloe Briese; his grandmother, Barbara McCabe of Joliet; and his aunts and uncles, Margie Moll, Mark (Josette Longton) McCabe, Paul McCabe, Terry (Gina) Briese, Jean (Gerald) Scott, and Barb (Chris) Clark. Mason was also loved by his many cousins, extended family, and aunts, Jennie Wickum and Holly Prentice McCabe; and his uncle, Jeff Moll.

Mason's arrangements have been entrusted to the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 8, 2020
